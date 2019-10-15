Public Accounts Committee directs to slash TADA of Privatization Commission chairman, secy, BoD

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Monday directed to slash TADA, along with cash payments to the Chairman, Secretary and Members of the board of directors of Privatization Commission for attending meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Monday directed to slash TADA, along with cash payments to the Chairman, Secretary and Members of the board of directors of Privatization Commission for attending meetings.

The assets were sold to get the country out of the financial crunch, on the other hands millions of rupees were paid only to attend these meetings, convener Noor Alam Khan observed.

He said, "No one should be paid Rs50,000 along air travel ticket and five-star hotel stay to attend an official meeting." The audit official told the committee that Privatization Commission management had paid Rs13 million into the matter during 2014-17.

The audit observed that meeting attendance fee was paid to the participants without the approval of the Federal government.

Privatization Commission secretary Rizwan Malik, however, denied the objection saying the payments were made in accordance with the regulations approved by the board of directors of privatization commission.

This is a glare example of conflict of interest as the same of board of directors approved these payments for themselves, Noor Alam said.

He said members of the board should feel proud to be elected as members and they should bear the cost of their boarding/ lodging own their own.

"Members instead of staying in five-star hotels should avail the facilities of state-owned rest houses coming from other cities to attend meetings while keeping in mind the austerity initiative of Prime Minster Imran Khan," he said.

He also directed the PAC secretariat to write a letter to the National Assembly speaker and law ministry to take necessary action for amendments in the existing laws regarding TADA and other perks and privileges offered to the government functionaries.

He also directed the federal government to determined afresh minimum TADA for performing such official functions.