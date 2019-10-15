UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Accounts Committee Directs To Slash TADA Of Privatization Commission Chairman, Secy, BoD

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:09 PM

Public Accounts Committee directs to slash TADA of Privatization Commission chairman, secy, BoD

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Monday directed to slash TADA, along with cash payments to the Chairman, Secretary and Members of the board of directors of Privatization Commission for attending meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Monday directed to slash TADA, along with cash payments to the Chairman, Secretary and Members of the board of directors of Privatization Commission for attending meetings.

The assets were sold to get the country out of the financial crunch, on the other hands millions of rupees were paid only to attend these meetings, convener Noor Alam Khan observed.

He said, "No one should be paid Rs50,000 along air travel ticket and five-star hotel stay to attend an official meeting." The audit official told the committee that Privatization Commission management had paid Rs13 million into the matter during 2014-17.

The audit observed that meeting attendance fee was paid to the participants without the approval of the Federal government.

Privatization Commission secretary Rizwan Malik, however, denied the objection saying the payments were made in accordance with the regulations approved by the board of directors of privatization commission.

This is a glare example of conflict of interest as the same of board of directors approved these payments for themselves, Noor Alam said.

He said members of the board should feel proud to be elected as members and they should bear the cost of their boarding/ lodging own their own.

"Members instead of staying in five-star hotels should avail the facilities of state-owned rest houses coming from other cities to attend meetings while keeping in mind the austerity initiative of Prime Minster Imran Khan," he said.

He also directed the PAC secretariat to write a letter to the National Assembly speaker and law ministry to take necessary action for amendments in the existing laws regarding TADA and other perks and privileges offered to the government functionaries.

He also directed the federal government to determined afresh minimum TADA for performing such official functions.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Hotel Same From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Dubai World Congress fo ..

40 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Principled Asse ..

36 seconds ago

Saudi Aramco's Refinery Says 2 Contractors Died in ..

39 seconds ago

Govt priority for conducive environment for stren ..

43 seconds ago

Lahore High Court forms new bench for hearing NAB ..

47 seconds ago

Elements attempting to create unrest not sincere w ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.