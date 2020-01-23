Public Accounts Committee disposed off all objections of PAEC

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has disposed off all the objection of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and advised that it should follow the financial discipline

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd January, 2020) Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has disposed off all the objection of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and advised that it should follow the financial discipline.Meeting viewed that Pakistan Autonomic Energy Commission is an important institution and openly talk on it would be security breach.

PAC meeting was held on Thursday with Rana Tanveer in the chair.Meeting members detail reviewed the audit objections of PAC of financial year 2012-13. The PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer has directed the PAEC that department should follow the financial discipline.

PAC member Khawaja Muhammad Asif has stated that KANUPP is an important department and this department has played an important role in Autonomic Energy so engineers work there should be given facilities.The commission head stated that Canada had stopped to give fuel and spear parts and KANUPP has played an important role to fulfil this shortage.

Sheikh Rohail Asghar has viewed that autonomic energy matter was very sensitive and its matters should be discussed.Syed Fakhar Imam has stated that KANUPP has established with Colombo plan and no one ruled out its importance.