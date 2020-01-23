UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Accounts Committee Disposed Off All Objections Of PAEC

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:30 PM

Public Accounts Committee disposed off all objections of PAEC

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has disposed off all the objection of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and advised that it should follow the financial discipline

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd January, 2020) Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has disposed off all the objection of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and advised that it should follow the financial discipline.Meeting viewed that Pakistan Autonomic Energy Commission is an important institution and openly talk on it would be security breach.

PAC meeting was held on Thursday with Rana Tanveer in the chair.Meeting members detail reviewed the audit objections of PAC of financial year 2012-13. The PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer has directed the PAEC that department should follow the financial discipline.

PAC member Khawaja Muhammad Asif has stated that KANUPP is an important department and this department has played an important role in Autonomic Energy so engineers work there should be given facilities.The commission head stated that Canada had stopped to give fuel and spear parts and KANUPP has played an important role to fulfil this shortage.

Sheikh Rohail Asghar has viewed that autonomic energy matter was very sensitive and its matters should be discussed.Syed Fakhar Imam has stated that KANUPP has established with Colombo plan and no one ruled out its importance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Canada Colombo All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.