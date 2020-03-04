UrduPoint.com
Public Accounts Committee Gives Chance To CAA For Clearing Islamabad International Airport Mess

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:55 PM

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday gave last chance to Civil Aviation Division (CAA) to satisfy the Auditor General of Pakistan upon their objections highlighting corruption in the construction of new Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

The committee led by Chairman Rana Tanvir Hussain gave 15 days to the secretary aviation to provide entire record of the IIA and furnish report to the committee to fix the responsibility of malpractices.

The audit officials informed the committee that Project Director of Islamabad International Airport made unauthentic payment without detailed measurement of each item of work done in measurement book.

The audit officials maintained that authenticity of the payment could not be verified due to non-maintenance of measurement books.

The committee was also briefed that the CAA constructed a secondary runway parallel to the main runway with the distance of 210 meters between the center lines of the both the runways against the recommended distance of 1035 meters at cost of Rs 719.

9 million.

The Project Director of NBBIA, said that runway basically served the purpose of parallel taxiway as originally planned, under normal conditions, however it would be utilized as a runway during emergency only.

The Chairman PAC however rejected the management stance and directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to share its inquiry report in that regard.

The audit official also informed that CAA also made irregular payment due to unauthorized change of joint venture.

The committee directed FIA to furnish inquiry report to the committee in two week's time and fix responsibility on the officials behind this irregular payment.

