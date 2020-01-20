Public Accounts Committee member Qasim Soomro visits civil hospital, reviews treatment facilities

The member Public Accounts Committee Sindh MPA Muhammad Qasim Soomro Monday visited civil hospital Hyderabad and reviewed arrangements made for providing treatment facilities to general public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The member Public Accounts Committee Sindh MPA Muhammad Qasim Soomro Monday visited civil hospital Hyderabad and reviewed arrangements made for providing treatment facilities to general public.

MPA Muhammad Qasim Soomro along with Medical Superintendent Dr. Mubeen Ahmed Memon, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Dr. Bikha Ram and others visited different sections of the hospital including state of the art ICU ward, Paeds ward and Pathology department and inquired after health of the patients admitted there.

Expressing satisfaction, Muhammad Qasim Soomro applauded the efforts of staff in delivering health services to general public and said Sindh Government was trying its best to provide best treatment facilities to the people.

While briefing the MPA, the Medical Superintendent Dr. Mubeen Ahmed Memon informed that Liaquat Medical University hospitals in Hyderabad and Jamshoro were providing treatment facilities to the people belonging to 15 districts of Sindh.

Thousands of patients are being treated in outdoor as well as indoor patients departments and they have been given fee of cost medicines, Dr. Mubeen said and informed that free of cost facilities for pathological tests are being provided to the poor patients.

The Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Shoukat Lakho, Incharge ICU Dr. Kashif Memon and others were also present on the occasion.