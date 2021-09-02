UrduPoint.com

Public Accounts Committee Perturbs Over No DAC, Directs MoC To Convene Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:58 PM

Public Accounts Committee perturbs over no DAC, directs MoC to convene meeting

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday expressed displeasure for not holding any Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting by the Ministry of Commerce (MoC)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday expressed displeasure for not holding any Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting by the Ministry of Commerce (MoC).

The committee met here at Parliament House with Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair. The committee discussed the agenda items including examination of Appropriation Accounts for the year 2018-19 and audit report for the year 2019-20 with its ten highlighted paras.

Chairman of the committee directed the Ministry of Commerce to hold two or three DAC meetings on monthly basis as one meeting was mandatory under the rules of business.

The committee directed State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) to conduct an inquiry into the loss of rental income due to non-completion of State Life Tower Islamabad Project within the stipulated time frame and fix responsibility on the abettors within four weeks.

The committee also took up the audit para of National Insurance Company Limited regarding non-submission of audited Accounts (2015 to 2019). The committee referred the issue to DAC regarding irregular award of contracts with press tender.

Members of the committee Members National Assembly (MNAs) Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Munaza Hassan, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hina Rabbani Khar, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Senator Sherry Rehman and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed attended the meeting.

Senior official of Ministry of Commerce and attached departments including SLIC and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Hina Rabbani Khar Business Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Sherry Rehman Parliament Mushahid Hussain Syed Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Company 2015 2019 Commerce

Recent Stories

Afaq Sultan's song hits new heights of fame on soc ..

Afaq Sultan's song hits new heights of fame on social media

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro expands Franchises in Paki ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro expands Franchises in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 AJK announces 3-day mourning over demise of Kashmi ..

AJK announces 3-day mourning over demise of Kashmir freedom struggle supremo Sye ..

1 minute ago
 Jinnah park to be made model park, Secretary housi ..

Jinnah park to be made model park, Secretary housing

1 minute ago
 Three held for kidnap, murder

Three held for kidnap, murder

1 minute ago
 China-Europe freight train trips hit 10,000 by end ..

China-Europe freight train trips hit 10,000 by end-August

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.