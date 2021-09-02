Public Accounts Committee perturbs over no DAC, directs MoC to convene meeting

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday expressed displeasure for not holding any Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting by the Ministry of Commerce (MoC)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday expressed displeasure for not holding any Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting by the Ministry of Commerce (MoC).

The committee met here at Parliament House with Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair. The committee discussed the agenda items including examination of Appropriation Accounts for the year 2018-19 and audit report for the year 2019-20 with its ten highlighted paras.

Chairman of the committee directed the Ministry of Commerce to hold two or three DAC meetings on monthly basis as one meeting was mandatory under the rules of business.

The committee directed State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) to conduct an inquiry into the loss of rental income due to non-completion of State Life Tower Islamabad Project within the stipulated time frame and fix responsibility on the abettors within four weeks.

The committee also took up the audit para of National Insurance Company Limited regarding non-submission of audited Accounts (2015 to 2019). The committee referred the issue to DAC regarding irregular award of contracts with press tender.

Members of the committee Members National Assembly (MNAs) Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Munaza Hassan, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hina Rabbani Khar, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Senator Sherry Rehman and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed attended the meeting.

Senior official of Ministry of Commerce and attached departments including SLIC and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) were also present on the occasion.