Public Accounts Committee Recovers Rs. 53 Billion In One Year

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:17 PM

Public Accounts Committee recovers Rs. 53 billion in one year

The Public Accounts Committee has recovered Rs.53 billion from the period December 2018 to November 2019

Islamabad:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) The Public Accounts Committee has recovered Rs.53 billion from the period December 2018 to November 2019.

According to a PAC source, the office of the auditor general presented 72 reports to the parliament during the financial year of 2018-19.

The fresh audit report of the current fiscal year will be laid before the Parliament after approval from the President by 28 February 2020.

AGPR presented 12 certification audit reports, 15 compliance audit reports, 25 Special Audit Reports, 14 performance audit reports and six special study reports in the parliament during 2018-19.

According to the document, the main PAC held eight meetings during the year and discussed audit report of 2012-13.

Sub-Committee one headed by Noor Alam Khan, MNA held 19 meetings, SC two headed by Syed Naveed Qamar conducted 15 meetings,SC three headed by Senator Sherry Rehman conducted 11 meetings, SC four headed by Syed Fakhar Imam, MNA held four meetings, SC five headed by Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA conducted three meetings, SC six headed by Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA conducted eight meetings, SC seven headed by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz conducted seven meetings, SC eight with specific mandate to review the PAC directives, headed by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA conducted 14 meetings, SC nine with specific mandate to enhance the capacity of staff of audit department, headed by Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA conducted four meetings, SC ten headed by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, MNA conducted one meeting, SC eleven headed by Syed Fakhar Imam, MNA conducted three meetings, SC twelve headed by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz conducted two meetings, SC thirteen headed by Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA conducted 6 meetings, SC fourteen headed by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz conducted two meetings, SC fifteen headed by Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, MNA did not conduct even a single meeting and SC sixteen headed by Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA conducted two meetings.

Auditor General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) covers 11,000 to 12,000 units out of 48,000 to 50,000 units utilizing the national wealth.

Auditor General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) presented 1752 paras to the public accounts committee for discussion and subsequent settlements.

Public Accounts Committee also referred paras to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for investigation after ruling a corruption or financial embezzlements on different counts in different ministries.

Besides National Accountability (NAB), Public Accounts Committee also referred two paras to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation of misappropriation of public money.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also settled 798 audit paras either on the recommendations of the officials from audit department or after receiving satisfactory replies from the concerned ministry.

The PAC also settled 86 grants of different ministries on the recommendation of either the audit officials or the concerned Principal Accounting Officer (PAO).

