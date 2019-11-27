Public Accounts Committee seeks detailed briefing on Railway

The Subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday sought a detailed briefing on the affairs of Pakistan Railways

Secretary Railways told the committee headed by Sherry Rehman that ML-1 project is inevitable for the survival of the Railway, otherwise the entire system would disintegrate in two to three years.

The secretary informed the committee that total land of Pakistan Railways was 168,000 acres out of which 124,000 acres was used for operational purpose whereas on 6,000 acres, Railway colonies and workshops were located.

He said 5,000 acres of Pakistan Railways' land had been encroached by the land grabbers and 10,000 acres of Railway land was given on lease.

He said the railway's track length was 7800 kilometers and 80 percent track was 80 to 90 years old on which the train could run at the speed limit of 120 kilometer per hour, but the locomotive drivers maintain their speed at 60 to 70 kilometer per hour on this century old track.

He said the work was being done to improve the signal system and old coaches were also being renovated to provide maximum luxury to the passengers.

He said the total cost of ML-1 project was Rs.8.2 billion, the track would be dualized and up-graded to maintain the speed of train at 160 kilometer per hour.

From the safety point of view the entire railway track under ML-1 project would be fenced on both sides, he added.

About the recent eailway accident, the secretary said that investigations were still in progress and the report would be shared once it was finalized.

Responding to a question of Syed Mushahid Hussain about the delay in ML-1 project, the secretary said that feasibility study of the project had been completed and the PC-1 of the project had also been sent to the Planning Commission.

Secretary told the committee, the Chinese government was earlier reluctant to provide funds for the project but now they had agreed to initiate the consultation process to finance the project.

While reviewing the audit report of 2015-16, the convener reprimanded the officials from both audit and railways for presenting incomplete paras to the committee.

Senator Sherry Rehman directed the both sides to resolve petty issues at the level of Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).

In most of the audit paras the committee directed the Railway Ministry to provide record to the audit department for their satisfaction.

Meanwhile, chairing the Public Accounts Committee meeting, Member National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam said that they would summon the Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) if the progress in corruption cases remained slow.

Discussing the audit report of 2017-18 about the Capital Development Authority (CDA), he expressed displeasure on NAB for slow progress in the cases referred by PAC committee against CDA.

At the outset of the meeting, he expressed discontentment on the absence of Chairman CDA, member state CDA and FIA representative.

He also summoned Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appear in person before the committee and explain what action was taken against the representatives from being absent from the PAC meeting.

Discussing the audit report, convener Noor Alam remarked that audit kept asking for record, but the record was either burnt or gone missing and the irony was that NAB also keep eyes shut despite directions to proceed against the culprits.

He directed NAB to look into the matter of illegal construction of flats in the basement of residential buildings in Islamabad.

He said illegal construction of flats in the basement of residential buildings cannot take place without the in-connivance of CDA officials.

He directed Chairman CDA to construct parking plazas in the capital and the basements of newly constructed residential buildings may be ensured to be used for car parking.

Committee also directed chairman CDA to provide details of the leased buildings in Islamabad and the details of lease agreements.