Public Accounts Committee sub-body directs CCP to recover Rs3.407 m from members

The subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday directed Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to recover Rs3.407 million from its members who received the amount in violation of their approved pay packages

The committee headed by MNA Naveed Qamar also directed CCP to present compliance report to the committee in 30 days.

The audit officials told the committee that rule 4(2) of CCP - Salary, Terms and conditions of Chairman and Members - Rules 2009 states that the salary of the members shall be fixed at median of MP-I scale they shall be entitled to annual increments earned in the normal course in terms of the MP-I scale.

The management of CCP paid an amount of Rs3.

407 million to the members of the commission appointed against package MP-I scales approved by the government.

The management replied that all the expenditure under different heads to the members was made under the CCP's service manual.

The committee rejected the CCP's reply in their defense and inquired about the whereabouts of the members.

The CCP official told the committee that at the moment, two members were still working in the CCP whereas one left for Canada after the expiry of his three year-term and one was working somewhere in government setup and one was at home.

The committee directed to serve the notices to all five members for recovery and present a compliance report to the committee within 30 days.