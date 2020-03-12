UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Accounts Committee Sub-body Directs CCP To Recover Rs3.407 M From Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:06 PM

Public Accounts Committee sub-body directs CCP to recover Rs3.407 m from members

The subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday directed Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to recover Rs3.407 million from its members who received the amount in violation of their approved pay packages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday directed Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to recover Rs3.407 million from its members who received the amount in violation of their approved pay packages.

The committee headed by MNA Naveed Qamar also directed CCP to present compliance report to the committee in 30 days.

The audit officials told the committee that rule 4(2) of CCP - Salary, Terms and conditions of Chairman and Members - Rules 2009 states that the salary of the members shall be fixed at median of MP-I scale they shall be entitled to annual increments earned in the normal course in terms of the MP-I scale.

The management of CCP paid an amount of Rs3.

407 million to the members of the commission appointed against package MP-I scales approved by the government.

The management replied that all the expenditure under different heads to the members was made under the CCP's service manual.

The committee rejected the CCP's reply in their defense and inquired about the whereabouts of the members.

The CCP official told the committee that at the moment, two members were still working in the CCP whereas one left for Canada after the expiry of his three year-term and one was working somewhere in government setup and one was at home.

The committee directed to serve the notices to all five members for recovery and present a compliance report to the committee within 30 days.

Related Topics

Canada Competition Commission Of Pakistan All From Government Million

Recent Stories

A letter of intent signed between ANF ,NHRSC

5 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority to mark Jashn-e-B ..

5 minutes ago

US Military Thinks Coronavirus Affecting Iran's Le ..

5 minutes ago

Energy Minister directs officials of SSGC to exped ..

5 minutes ago

Number of Portugal's COVID-19 Cases Nears 80 - Hea ..

23 minutes ago

Pentagon Cancels All Public Tours Due to Coronavir ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.