Public Accounts Committee subcommittee gives two-week time to Sindh Gov & CAA to settle dispute

The Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday gave two-week time to the government of Sindh and Aviation Division to settle their land dispute and submit compliance report to the PAC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday gave two-week time to the government of Sindh and Aviation Division to settle their land dispute and submit compliance report to the PAC.

The Subcommittee headed by Member National Assembly Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali was examining the audit para against Aviation Division.

The audit officials informed the three-member Committee that as per the demarcation exercise carried out by the revenue authorities, 2.2 acre of land was in unauthorized possession of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The audit maintained that the loss occurred due to inadequate oversight mechanisms and non-exercising of the relevant financial rules and internal controls and failure of Authority to protect public interest.

In response to the audit claim, the Aviation Division submitted that mukhtiarkar of the Revenue Department provided details of demarcation and ownership of total 5 acre land around Karachi Airport, whereas the area of 2.38 acre was vacated and handed over to the revenue department on the recommendations of CAA board of officers and approval of the Ministry of Defence.

The Convener of the Committee after listing the both sides, directed them to sit together and solve the issue at their level and come up with the solution to this para.

She also directed them to furnish report to the Public Accounts Committee instead of bringing this issue to the Subcommittee.