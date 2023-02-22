Public Accounts Committee summons Chairman NAB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday summoned Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a briefing on state owned financial institutions and directed the concerned authorities to make national institutions like National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), SMEs Banks and others profitable and business friendly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday summoned Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a briefing on state owned financial institutions and directed the concerned authorities to make national institutions like National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), SMEs Banks and others profitable and business friendly.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman PAC, MNA Noor Alam Khan, who further directed the ZTBL relevant authorities to take concrete measures to facilitate the farmers with different relief loans.

He said the government was taking gigantic steps to promote the agriculture sectors through various prudent policies to empower the farmers to yield desirous results in this sector.

He urged the Finance Division to give the complete briefing regarding its financial expenditures and others matters in the next meeting.

The country's institutions should be revamped to achieve the milestone, he added.

Member National Assembly Dr Malik Mukhtiar Ahmed said the ZTBL should ensure transparency in funds transferring to the farmers, adding the stern actions should be taken against those involved in the corruption.

MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir said the farmers were deprived segment of the society and they should be provided financial assistance.

Meanwhile, Noor Alam Khan said those were creating obstacles in way of PAC, the relevant authorities should take solid actions against them.

The PAC meeting was attended by MNAs Nawab Sher, Wajiha Qamar, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.