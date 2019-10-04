UrduPoint.com
Public Accounts Committee Summons NBP President To Brief On TIP Financial Solution

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:19 AM

Public Accounts Committee summons NBP President to brief on TIP financial solution

Public Accounts Committee on Monday summoned National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President to work out a strategy for bailing out Telephone Industries of Pakistan(TIP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):Public Accounts Committee on Monday summoned National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President to work out a strategy for bailing out Telephone Industries of Pakistan(TIP).

The committee headed by Senator Shibli Faraz was reviewing the audit paras against ministry of information technology (Telecommunication Division).

Audit officials informed the committee that TIP had obtained running finance Rs 1,177.149 million from NBP in 1998. The interest on running finance was paid up to 2008 regularly by TIP but after the interest kept on accumulating up to Rs 1.8 billion over and above the principle amount.

Managing Director TIP briefed the committee that they had business with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited till the time of its privatization in 2006.

After privatization of PTCL the relationship of two companies was changed as previously PTCL used to act on demand side and TIP was supplied of telephone sets and exchanges.

He said TIP became nonfunctional 2006 onwards but the management utilized that money for the payment of salaries and pensions of the employees as a result the loan payment was stopped, and the interest started actuating.

He said the bank had provided the loan against the assets of TIP which includes 409 kanal land in Haripur and one industrial plot in I-9 Islamabad.

Secretary information Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui informed the committee that economic coordination committee (ECC) had directed to revive TIP but latter did not approve revitalization because it required Rs. 5 billion bailout package.

He said TIP is on a privatization list but the incumbent federal minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui denounced privatization of TIP after his visit of Haripur and working out revival strategy of TIP.

He said a fresh summary have been moved in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to either pay the loan of TIP to National Bank of Pakistan or wave off.

The TIP MD told the committee that TIP has only 183 employees and around 2000 pensioners and the government is paying their salary from 2008 onwards.

He said that the offer to pay the principle of the loan was made to the President National Bank of Pakistan but he declined this offer.

The convener Shibli Fraz was shocked to know and remarked that "I have been a professional banker, I would have accepted the offer if I was in his place,".

He directed President National Bank of Pakistan in the next meeting to explain his position and pended the para till that time.

