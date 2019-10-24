Public Accounts Committee takes up ghost employee issue in FDE

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Sub-Committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday took up the issue of ghost employees in Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and expressed reservation about the delayed investigations on the issue.

The audit officials informed the committee, headed by Member National Assembly (MNA) Shahida Akhtar Ali, about the complaints of ghost employees in FDE education department.

The audit side said that Federal Directorate of Education never provided any record of the ghost employees to the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) office despite repeated reminders.The case was sent to NAB and FIA for investigation, but they have not shared their findings so far, it added.

Upon inquiry from the committee, the NAB representative in the committee shifted the burden on FIA saying the case was referred to FIA for in-depth investigation. When asked, the FIA representative was unaware about any such investigations.

"NAB & FIA representatives attend the meeting to complete the formality but do not come, fully prepared" remarked the convener.

The committee decided to write a letter to Director General (DG) FIA and Chairman NAB in this regard.

The audit officials also pointed out the misuse of official vehicles of Federal Directorate of Education, saying 11 vehicles were under the use of unauthorized officers of the Directorate whereas they retained 18 vehicles illegally.

The Secretary Education responded to the committee that the case for regularization of retention of 18 vehicles is awaiting of approval from the Cabinet Division whereas the inquiry of awarding vehicles to the unauthorized person is in progress and the report will soon be shared with the audit and committee in this regard.

About Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the audit officials objected that the PNCA had to deposit its earning of Rs. 31 million in the national exchequer which they did not.

Officials of the ministry of finance who had to respond to this objection, were also absent from the meeting.

The member expressed displeasure on such attitude of officials ofNAB,FIA and Finance Ministry and decided to compliant to the concernedofficers about such an attitude of officials.