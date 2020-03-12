Public Accounts Committee takes up recovery cases, implementation of directives

The Subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday took up different issues related to recovery cases and non-implementation of its directives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday took up different issues related to recovery cases and non-implementation of its directives.

Convener of the sub-committee Sardar Ayaz Sadiq directed to write a letter to Secretary Law and Attorney General of Pakistan to formulate a strategy to expedite process of recovery cases.

He expressed displeasure on zero implementation of previous directives by Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meetings for recovery of amounts.

"Our directions are not implemented" observed Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while asking the PAC secretariat to summon Secretary Interior, Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Chairman Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to explain implementation status of PAC directives.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the cases of billions of rupees were lingering in different courts but no one bothered to actively pursue these so that the money could be recovered.

He said the tribunals were nonfunctional for more than a year and in such situation the backlog was piling up which ultimately will have to face by the PAC.

He said meetings of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) were uselesswithout recoveries and mere waste of time and resources.

He said every second inquiry was pending before the tribunal.