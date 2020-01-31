UrduPoint.com
Public Accounts Committee To Be Digitalized: Riaz Fatyana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:12 PM

Public Accounts Committee to be digitalized: Riaz Fatyana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Riaz Fatyana Friday directed the secretariat to digitalize functioning of PAC completely for enhancing its performance.

He was chairing a meeting of sub-committee to make recommendation for structural changes to improve the performance of PAC.

In new recommended rules for PAC, a separate sub-committee for media was mentioned in which media shall also give suggestions to the committee about improvements, Riaz Fatyana added.

He said media sub-committee would monitor social media consisting of facebook, twitter, web blogs etc.

He said PAC should present an annual performance report to the National Assembly for perusal of all parliamentarians.

He also suggested to hire the services of financial and accounting experts on the payroll of public accounts committee.

"There should be 7 to 10 Ph.D level financial and accounting experts in PAC" he remarked.

He also suggested the main committee that members should not be part of the meeting of PAC in which the audit paras of time of their government come under discussion.

He said in new rules, it had been suggested to take up public petition as well regarding misappropriation of funds in the ministry as well as complaints regarding their performance.

