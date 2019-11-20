UrduPoint.com
Public Accounts Committee To Meet On Nov 28 To Elect New Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:56 PM

Public Accounts Committee to meet on Nov 28 to elect new chairman

National Assembly Secretariat has set a date of November 28, for Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting for election of its new chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :National Assembly Secretariat has set a date of November 28, for Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting for election of its new chairman.

The meeting of the committee will be held at Parliament House at 11.00a.m.

The meeting of the PAC was called according to rule 225(1) of rules of business of the National Assembly.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday accepted the resignation of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif from the post of PAC chairman of the Parliament.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued the notification in this regard and it would come into effect from this day.

