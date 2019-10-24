UrduPoint.com
Public Accounts Committee Writes Prime Minister To Constitute Board To Settle Decade Old Audit Paras

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:29 PM

Public Accounts Committee writes prime minister to constitute board to settle decade old audit paras

The monitoring and implementation committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday wrote a letter to the prime minister to constitute a board for settlement of decade old audit paras

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The monitoring and implementation committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday wrote a letter to the prime minister to constitute a board for settlement of decade old audit paras.

The board should consist of representatives of Auditor General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR), Finance Division and Ministry of Law and Justice, the committee headed by Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Tanvir Hussain proposed.

Decade old paras of every ministry should be sent to the board for settlement, the committee suggested with consensus.

The suggestion was made by member of the committee Riaz Fatyana while reviewing the audit paras of Higher education Commission (HEC) from year 1999 to 2009.

Convener of the committee Rana Tanvir Hussain suggested that the audit department should be empowered to take action at the time of making para against the concerned ministry, department, division or individual.

The audit side told the committee that the directions of the PAC are not implemented in letter and spirit and most of the time the directions of the committee are ignored to deliberately linger on the paras.

Audit side suggested the committee to make time bound direction for strict compliance.

Later, the committee directed the secretariat to write a letter to the prime minister to constitute a board to settle decade old paras of ministry.

