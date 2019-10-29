UrduPoint.com
Public Administrator Must Have Skills Of Decision Making: KU Vice Chancellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi (KU), Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, on Tuesday said a public administrator should have the skills of decision making and the ability to implement it in letter and spirit.

Every office and locality might have different problems and challenges but it was up to an administrator to decide which issue should be resolved on priority basis and which matter had to be addressed later.

Talking to two separate delegations of faculty members and students of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan and Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), which visited the KU, Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said a good public administrative must be creative and innovative to think out of box, competent to realize and analyze the situation and ground reality and should have great communication skills to overcome the challenges, according to a statement.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi expressed that local government system and democracy could avail maximum benefits if they realize the importance of research and proper approach towards public policy in decision making.

He mentioned that scope of public administration had increased a lot as compared to past while the subjects like public policy could be taught separately and there should be a department for teaching public policies rather than few subjects only.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi informed the visitors that Department of Public Administration, KU, frequently invite experts from corporate sectors, visiting speakers from local government departments to have informative sessions with students.

The vice chancellor said across the world public policy was used as a think-tank tool and every institution required a public policy to produce better results.

He said the higher education sector needed healthy funding to provide fruitful results as with huge cut in grants the universities were unable to focus on research and innovations.

The delegations also visited various departments of the varsity.

Chairman of Political Science Department, BZU, Dr Muqarrab Akbar, faculty member Dr Irfan along with students and Dr Shakeel and Shahbaz Ali Khan of Political Science Department, IUB, along with students were included in the delegations.

Former Dean, Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, KU, Professor Dr Abu Zar Wajdi were also present on the occasion.

