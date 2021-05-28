UrduPoint.com
Public Advised Not To Purchase Readily Available Chicken Meat

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association has advised the public not to buy poultry meat available at the shelves of the retailers but to ensure that they personally choose a healthy bird and get it slaughtered in their presence.

Secretary General, PMA - Center, Dr. S.M.Qaiser Sajjad here on Friday said media reports about viral disease in chicken have been confirmed by Pakistan Poultry Association itself.

This situation demanded extreme caution on part of all stakeholders including the consumers, retailers and the farmers themselves, said Dr.

Qaiser Sajjad.

He warned that consumers must not be hoodwinked by certain unscrupulous sellers of chicken meat offering the product at significantly reduced rates as consumption of the same may cost the former dearly in terms of severe health risks.

Urging the provincial governments to keep strict vigil and activate their respective food department, he said any failure on their part may lead to serious situation.

