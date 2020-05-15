UrduPoint.com
Public Advised To Follow Health Ministry's Guideline To Get Rid Of Corona Virus

Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:40 PM

Public advised to follow health ministry's guideline to get rid of corona virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Medical experts on Friday urged upon the public to follow health ministry's guideline (SOPs) and exercise more discipline and responsibility to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, the experts called upon the public to stay at home and do not go out except for getting daily routine essentials such as food and medicine or going to offices for work.

"Public should continue to abide by social distancing measures, wear masks while going to markets for shopping as data of confirmed COVID -19 patients is increasing in the country after lockdown ease for public.

Medical expert Dr. Hassan Abbas Zaheer said that it is prerequisite for common masses to adopt cautious behavior with each other in current covid-19 circumstances.

The Covid-19 pandemic has turned out to be an humanitarian catastrophe.

The preparation process of COVID-19 vaccine will take some time, he said.

Dr Hassan also appreciated government's best possible efforts to increase the testing capacity and informed that over 300,000 coronavirus suspects have been tested so far.

The situation in our country is better than many western countries.

Another Medical expert Dr. Muhammad Salman said that the current changing weather due to rains may cause difficulty for them to differentiate symptoms of common flu and the flu that affects the corona patients.

However, it is need of time for the people to stay at home and take precautionary measures as advised by health experts.

The people with weak immune system were more prone to this pandemic and survival chances are rare for them once the patient is on ventilator, he feared.

We also have to take care of maintaining social distancing while going out. Moreover, we should adopt habit of sanitizing our hands too, he further advised.

