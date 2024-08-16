Public advised to stay vigilant as Zika, Mpox cases continue to rise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Renowned Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Syed Faisal Mahmood on Friday sounded a warning bell while urging the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against the spread of vector-borne diseases such as Zika, dengue, and mpox.

Talking to ptv news channel, Dr. Mahmood stressed the need for monitoring potential outbreaks and taking preventive measures to minimize transmission risk, adding, Monkeypox a rare and highly infectious disease has been reported in several countries, sparking concerns about its spread.

Dr. Mahmood emphasized that while the risk is low, it is essential to take precautions, especially for those traveling to or returning from affected areas.

He advised individuals to practice good hygiene, avoid close contact with infected persons, and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms arise.

While highlighting the symptoms of monkeypox he said fever, headache, muscle aches, and a characteristic rash or blisters are main symptoms of this disease, adding, anyone experiencing these symptoms to seek medical attention immediately, emphasizing that early detection and treatment are crucial in preventing complications and containing outbreaks.

Dr. Mahmood also highlighted the need for public awareness and education, stating that 'knowledge is power' in the fight against infectious diseases.

By understanding the risks and taking simple precautions, individuals can protect themselves and their loved ones from monkeypox and other vector-borne diseases, he added.

Responding a query about Zika disease, Dr also underscored the grave risks associated with Zika virus infection during pregnancy, warning that it can have devastating consequences for unborn babies.

Zika has been linked to severe birth defects, including microcephaly, where babies are born with abnormally small heads and brains, leading to lifelong developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Pregnant women or those planning to conceive are advised to take extra precautions, such as avoiding travel to Zika-affected areas, using insect repellents, and wearing protective clothing to prevent mosquito bites, he added.

Dr. Mahmood emphasized that preventing Zika infection during pregnancy is crucial to ensuring the health and well-being of both mothers and their babies.

To another question, he explained Zika virus infection typically poses a low risk of severe illness, adding, that precautions are still essential to prevent transmission and minimize potential complications.

Pregnant women, in particular, should take extra care to avoid mosquito bites and prevent infection, due to the risk of birth defects, he added.