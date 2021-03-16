Public and private sectors offer NPHP 189 sites to build low cost housing units

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The public and private sectors of the country have offered 189 sites to build low cost housing units to provide affordable accommodation for the lower middle class under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP).

Out of these, 57 sites have been offered by private sectors to build around 104,912 houses and 132 sites have been offered by the government sectors which are being evaluated, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

He said the present government intends to build a total of five million housing units to cater for the needs of the shelter less and low-income people in the country.

The official said the government has received so far over two million applications, out of which 1.8 million are eligible. He said that various schemes are being launched to initially accommodate these applicants.

He said the housing schemes by Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHDA) in Islamabad and Lahore are being finalized.

The official said that so far, 6769 houses have been completed under various schemes.

The official said that it is expected that within short period of time, remaining planned housing schemes will be launched. Many of the eligible applicants who have opted for housing units in Islamabad and Lahore would be allotted units.

Moreover, he said the FGEHA has launched following projects under the NPHP included Kashmir Avenue, G-13, Islamabad, Skyline Apartments, New Airport, Islamabad, Chaklala Heights, Chaklala Scheme-III Rawalpindi, Sky Garden Scheme, Bara Kahu, Islamabad and Life Style Residency, Bedian Road, Lahore.

To execute these housing schemes, he said the documents have been prepared by NPHDA are service regulations-2020, PPP regulations-2020, procurement regulations-2020, negotiated procurement for PPP schemes on private land, approval of interest rate subsidy and cost subsidy on housing units and others.