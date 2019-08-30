Public and private universities observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, faculty members, officers, employees and students of public and private universities of Hyderabad observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, faculty members, officers, employees and students of public and private universities of Hyderabad observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday.

A big rally was organized at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro to condemned genocide of Kashmiri people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian government.

Addressing the participants of a rally, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani condemned illegal and unconstitutional acts of continuous lock down and brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together and all our sympathies are with the people of Kashmir, Pakistani nation will not let the Kashmiris at the mercy of the Indian government, He condemned that the Indian government has written a new history of barbarity by committing unbearable brutalities in Indian Held Kashmir.

He said that humanity was taking the last breath in the Held Jammu and Kashmir and it is the duty of the international community to raise voice against human rights violations, adding that night of cruelties was coming to an end and the sun of freedom would soon raise in Kashmir.

He informed that the Pakistani people have always upraised their voice against the cruelty of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and mishandling of human rights.

He reiterated the persistent support of the people of Pakistan extended to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle to accomplish their integral right to decide their future.

The Isra University Hyderabad also organized Kashmir solidarity Rally under the theme "Kashmir Banega Pakistan". The Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans, Faculty Members, Staff and large number of students attend the rally and expressed their Solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Another Kashmir Solidarity Rally was brought out by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamhsoro. The rally which attended by the faculty members, officers, employees and students was led by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili. Besides, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Registrar Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani and members of university syndicate also attended the rally.

The faculty members, officers, employees and students of Government College University Hyderabad also taken out a big rally to express solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally which taken out from the academic block to main university gate was led by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasiruddin Shaikh along with Prof. Imtiaz Soomro, Prof. Gul Muhammad Kandhar and Prof. Dr. Aqleem Haider.

On the call of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the University of Sindh Jamshoro also brought out Kashmir solidarity rally under the theme "One Nation-One Voice; Kashmir Hour; Let us Stand Still for Kashmir".

Led by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, pro vice chancellors of university campuses, deans, academic and administrative heads, hundreds of faculty, scores of officers, swelling number of employees and thousands of students; the rally set off from the varsity's Allama I.I.Kazi round-about to Allama I.I.Kazi central library amid ear-splitting slogans.

The rally called upon world conscience and all international competent forums for immediate tangible interventions, cutting across all formidable forms of oppression perpetrated by the Indian government.

The rally culminated at a unanimous note, pledging loud and clear that people of Pakistan were standing shoulder by shoulder with their valiant Kashmiri brothers and sisters, with the government of Pakistan and armed forces of their dear homeland.

On the occasion, students of Dr. N.A Baloch Model school Hyderabad presented national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir along with skits showcasing incidents of Indian oppression in the occupied valley.

Later, talking to media persons, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat lambasted against Indian government for its unconstitutional, unilateral actions including blatant violations around line of control.

"We vehemently slam round-the-clock atrocities inflicted upon our Kashmiri brethren by the oppressive Indian military machine; we also register strong protest against forced communication shut down, brutal curfew in the valley and willful criminal denial of access to medical assistance to Kashmirs by Indian troops", Dr. Burfat asserted.