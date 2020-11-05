Public anger forced PDM to halt anti-Pakistan campaign, says Shehryar Afridi

LAHORE , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that the masses have rejected the anti-state narrative projected by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and this public displeasure has forced the PDM leaders to stop their rallies halfway.

Speaking to media here at the University of Management and Technology regarding the observance of Week of Blessings, Shehryar Afridi said that the people of Pakistan had rejected and denounced the anti state and anti army narrative of Sharif family.

He said that the public anger has forced the PDM parties to reject the narrative of Sharif family and the Pakistan People's Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has refused to attend the PDM rally held in Quetta.

He said that the targeting of the armed forces by Sharif family had triggered differences among the senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and mostly the leaguers have refused to stand by narrative projected by Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the public displeasure has also forced Nawaz Sharif to change his anti state narrative and even Sharif family is also changing its narrative now.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and his family were bailing out Narendra Modi regime from worst defeat at hands of Pakistani forces on February 27, 2019.

He said that Pakistan's reform and economic policies were succeeding and current account deficit has been turned into surplus. He said the economy was now making progress and Dollar prices had been falling to Rs 159. He said that PM Imran Khan's announcement of power supplies to industrial sector on subsidiased rate and it would help grow exports which had already made a significant rise.

Shehryar Afridi said that the entire world was now acclaiming the successful model of controlling the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in Pakistan.

He said that due to billion tree tsunami campaign, Pakistan had already achieved all targets of green development.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that due to the strong campaign of Pakistan government, the world focus was back on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and India today stands isolated.

He urged students not to fall prey to hybrid war and fake news and rather focus on following the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) who has set best principles for life.

"Pakistan has been blessed to be chosen as a state to observe a week of blessings on the occasion of Rabiul Awwal".

He said that the United Nations has set 17-Point Agenda of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for today's global human while the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) had implemented these SDGs hundreds of years back.

"This reflects that islam had introduced golden principles for the humans.

He said that the Holy Prophet is blessing for all the creatures and times".

He said that it was about time that the Muslims forge unity among their ranks and do not fall to enemy's propaganda aimed at dividing Muslims on sectarian, religious and political lines.

He urged the youth not to restrict following the sayings of Holy Prophet to a week or a month and rather make following the Prophet's sayings a habit.