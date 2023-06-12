Public appealed to remain away from FESCO installations during rains, storms: Malik Tahsin Awan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chairman Malik Tahsin Awan has appealed the general public to remain away from electricity poles, transformers and other FESCO installations during heavy rains and storms.

Visiting Distribution Control System (DCC), Medina Town Sub-Division and People's Colony Sub-Division here on Sunday, he reviewed the practical steps taken to redress electricity related complaints in the rain and storm. He also checked the complaint registers at complaint centers of the both sub-divisions and said that efforts of operation staff for immediate restoration of FESCO distribution system after severe storm and rain were commendable.

The chairman also appreciated quick response of FESCO staff for fast restoration of power supply despite shortage of staff and said that uninterrupted supply of electricity to the consumers was top priority of the company for which all resources were being utilized. He directed the FESCO officers and officials to take all possible measures redressal of consumers' complaints without any delay.

He appealed the people to stay away from electricity poles, transformers and other gadgets during heavy rains and storms rather they should immediate report electricity related issue to FESCO staff for its immediate redressal and avoid any untoward incident.

On this occasion, General Manager (GM) Operations Rana Muhammad Ayub said that operation staff of FESCO was fully alert and restoration work was started as soon as the rain stopped.

He further said that on special directives of Chief Executive FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed, all material stores were open today despite weekly off to ensure immediate availability of all types of material and equipment for quick redressal of electricity-related complaints.

Meanwhile, Chairman FESCO/WAPDA Malik Tahsin Awan also visited the areas of D-Ground, Susan Road, Madina Town to review restoration work.

During visit, he directed the line staff to ensure their safety and use complete T&P while working on live lines.

Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Rafiq and Superintending Engineer First Circle Rana Afzal were also present on the occasion.