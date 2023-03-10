Public asked to dial alternative numbers for emergency services

(@FahadShabbir)

The difficulty in connecting the helpline 1122 of Punjab Emergency Services is due to the malfunction of telephone exchange and internet services

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The difficulty in connecting the helpline 1122 of Punjab Emergency Services is due to the malfunction of telephone exchange and internet services.

This was told by District Emergency Officer Ali Hasnain while talking to APP here Friday.

He told that three numbers of Rescue 1122 Central Office of Attock had been released for the people of Attock district and like in other parts of the country, the people will face difficulty in internet services due to technical fault in telephone exchange in Attock district. However, in case of emergency, the people may call these numbers 0579316021, 0579316460, 0579316461 and our team, ambulance will arrive for immediate assistance, he told and added, the engineers are trying hard to remove the fault.