Public asked to report violations of child rights to authorities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) An awareness program along with open court (Khuli Kachehri) was organized in Hala to address the serious issues of child labor, forced begging, bonded labor and human trafficking. The event took place at Government Makhdoom Ameen Faheem Primary school in Hala New and was chaired by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr. Mazahir Ali.

The program was attended by Additional Director Social Welfare Rafiq Jamali, officials from relevant departments, teachers, students and members of the local community.

Addressing the attendees, AC Dr. Mazhir Ali said that combating child labor, begging and human trafficking was a shared responsibility, and such awareness initiatives were crucial for educating the public and eliminating these social issues.

He urged citizens to report any incidents of child labor or forced begging to the authorities immediately via the official helpline so that swift action could be taken.

He reiterated that employing children under the age of 14 in any form of labor was a crime under the law.

AC further noted that forcing children into begging not only destroys their future but also contributes to the rise in societal crimes. Legal action will be taken against individuals involved in such exploitative activities, he warned. Highlighting efforts against human trafficking, he informed that strict measures were being implemented to protect children from exploitation by traffickers.

Additional Director Rafique Jamali and other officials also addressed the audience, shedding light on these critical issues and responding to questions from the participants.