UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Attaches High Hopes With South Punjab Secretariat: ACS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Public attaches high hopes with South Punjab secretariat: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The people have high hopes with South Punjab Secretariat and good governance was the only way to extend relief to them, said South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Saqib Zaffar on Monday.

During an orientation of newly deputed Section Officers (SOs) here, he informed that he had tasked all departments for improvements in infrastructure of the region, adding that appointment of SOs would help for betterment in service delivery to the people of region.

Saqib advised the officers to work for public without surrendering to any pressure. He extended good wishes to them for their practical life.

Services Secretary Nausheen Jamshaid, Health Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ateel and others were present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture All

Recent Stories

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

21 minutes ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

2 hours ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

2 hours ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.