Public attaches high hopes with South Punjab secretariat: ACS

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The people have high hopes with South Punjab Secretariat and good governance was the only way to extend relief to them, said South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Saqib Zaffar on Monday.

During an orientation of newly deputed Section Officers (SOs) here, he informed that he had tasked all departments for improvements in infrastructure of the region, adding that appointment of SOs would help for betterment in service delivery to the people of region.

Saqib advised the officers to work for public without surrendering to any pressure. He extended good wishes to them for their practical life.

Services Secretary Nausheen Jamshaid, Health Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ateel and others were present on this occasion.