Public avoid feeding food, apply perfume to prevent monkey attacks: Experts

The wildlife experts on Thursday advised the citizens to avoid feeding monkeys strolling in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP)'s hiking trails and vicinity to avoid its bites and attacks while venturing into the national park

An Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) official told APP that in a very rare instance a female monkey at Trail-4 attacked the wildlife official as he did not offer her any food item.

"Monkeys have their food or prey available in the natural environment and do not require artificial diet to survive. The human act of compassion to feed food to monkeys has made the animal dependant and in consequence retaliates if someone does not offer food." He said the IWMB through its social media portals and media briefs was creating education among the masses to shun their practice of feeding food items to any wildlife species in the national park.

To a question, he said there were enough species that were the diet of monkeys and could better survive by feeding on them.

There was also the presence of a female Asian common leopard "Shezadi" at Trail-4 and was also observed on Trail-6. "Due to enough prey including wild boars, green pheasants and barking deer the leopard has been spotted in camera traps installed in the national park." He added that a clear notification was shared with the general public to avoid venturing into the MHNP after sunset and should leave the trails half an hour before the stipulated time for their safety.

The IWMB official added that there were 18 camera traps installed at various locations of MHNP with eight of them fully functional. However, the remaining eight were placed at different sites as per need for effective monitoring.

Vice President of Pakistan Wildlife Foundation Safwan Ahmed informed that the people venturing into the MHNP should avoid giving any food item and apply some perfume or deodorant to prevent monkey attacks. "A fragrance is an unperceived odor for monkeys and they consider it as a threat to them and therefore, flee from the site in fear." The public, he said irked by monkeys breaking into their houses especially in the sectors adjoining to the MHNP trails should apply air freshener on their walls to bar the monkeys from trespassing into their houses.

To a question, he said in some cases of monkey attacks it was more of human nature that provokes the situation. "Monkeys move in troops as minimum in a pair of three or maximum of 300. People should never consider a single monkey spotted as alone rather there will be an entire troop." An alpha monkey (male) usually stares aggressively and tries to behave dominantly which humans recognize as an attack and in consequence infuriate the animal through their conduct or act in fear and frenzy which should be avoided, he added.

