Public awareness about importance of ozone layer protection vital for human, environmental sustainability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Raising public awareness about the importance of protecting the ozone layer on health and environment and encouraging them to avoid use of ozone-harmful chemicals and unsustainable practices is unprecedented for human and environmental sustainability, Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, climate change education specialist and media spokesperson of the climate change and environmental coordination ministry, said in a press statement.

In a press statement regarding the World Ozone Day 2024, the senior ministry official said that as the world commemorates World Ozone Day 2024 on Monday (September 16), the global community is once again reminded of the critical issue of ozone layer depletion.

“Although the ozone layer is gradually recovering, the continued use of harmful chemicals and unsustainable practices in various parts of the world still threaten the progress made over the past few decades regarding restoring the ozone layer that shield earth from harmful impacts of ultraviolet rays of sun,” the ministry official Muhammad Saleem Shaikh said.

He said that the present government has joined the global community in celebrating World Ozone Day today, September 16, 2024, under the theme: "Montreal Protocol: Fixing the Ozone Layer, Healing the Earth." This year's observance commemorates the 37th anniversary of the Montreal Protocol, a historic global agreement designed to protect the ozone layer and mitigate climate change, the senior ministry official said.

The ozone layer plays a critical role in maintaining life on earth by acting as a protective shield against the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Found in the Earth's stratosphere, approximately 15-35 kilometers above the Earth's surface

Highlighting the Primary function of the ozone layer and its importance as a part of public awareness, the climate change and enviuronmental ministry official said that the key function of the ozone layer is absorbs most of the sun's high-energy UV radiation, particularly UV-B and UV-C rays, which are harmful to living organisms and can cause skin cancer, cataracts and eye damage, immune system suppression, affect the life cycles of aquatic organisms, harm plants and animals and reduce crop yields.

The ozone layer indirectly influences the Earth's climate. While the ozone layer itself is not a direct driver of climate change, certain chemicals that deplete the ozone layer, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), also act as potent greenhouse gases, contributing to global warming. Therefore, protecting the ozone layer also supports broader climate stability, he added.

Shedding light on the climate change & environmental coordination ministry’s initiatives being taken as a part of global efforts for protection of the ozone layer, the media spokesperson Muhammad Saleem said that the ministry, in collaboration with national and international stakeholders, has already implemented various programmes and initiatives for phasing out ozone-depleting substances (ODS) and promoting sustainable environmental practices.

The country, however, has made significant strides in its compliance with the Montreal Protocol, demonstrating a strong dedication to environmental preservation for future generations, he highlighted.

"Pakistan takes pride in its role as an active signatory of the Montreal Protocol. We have successfully eliminated the consumption of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and are working tirelessly towards the phase-out of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs). Our commitment to a greener and healthier future is unwavering," the media spokesperson Muhammad Saleem Shaikh remarked.

He said further that the country’s efforts under the Montreal Protocol have not only contributed to the recovery of the ozone layer but also supported national climate goals. With the phasing out of ODS, the country has reduced greenhouse gas emissions and promoted energy-efficient technologies.

Spelling out further about ongoing initiatives and future plans, the senior ministry official said that the ministry implemented a range of initiatives over last more than 10 years for protecting the ozone layer and promoting sustainable development, which have been globally appreciated and recognised at various international forums such as HCFC Phase-out Management Plan (HPMP) and public awareness campaigns on ozone layer depletion, its protection to educate the public and industries on the importance of protecting the ozone layer and the benefits of adopting eco-friendly alternatives.

The ministry official said that the Montreal Protocol, widely regarded as the most successful environmental agreement to date, has played a pivotal role in healing the ozone layer. The latest scientific assessments indicate that, if current policies are maintained, the ozone layer is on track to recover by the middle of the century, the ministry media spokesperson emphasised.

The official Muhammad Saleem said that Coordinator to Prime Minister for Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam has called upon the global community to maintain its focus on sustainable development and climate action, urgeing the businesses, industries, and citizens to adopt climate-resilient practices and embrace renewable technologies that contribute to the protection of the ozone layer.

On this World Ozone Day, let us renew our commitment to safeguarding the planet for future generations. Together, we can ensure a healthier, more sustainable future, the ministry official said.