Public awareness campaign to be launched to prevent corona virus: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said the Ministry of Education would launch a public awareness campaign to adopt precautionary measures including avoiding from hands shack with each others to prevent corona virus.

The meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) would be held tomorrow to decide that what kind of steps could be taken such as refraining to participate in people's gathering in order to control corona virus, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on cancellation of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, he said there were threats of corona virus globally but the panic should not be created to make lives of people paralyze and miserable.

The minister said almost the screening of 0.8 million masses had already been done at all national and international airports of the country while some 19 corona virus cases had been detected till date.

The Punjab government had imposed emergency in all provincial hospitals to face this pandemic.

He said Balochistan Minister for Education Yar Muhammad Rind told him that public and private schools would remain close in the province till March 30.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in freedom of expression, adding, it had never imposed any sanctions on media.

Shafqat Mahmood said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was working without any political interference by following its own prosecution system.

NAB actions against any media organization should not be connected with the government, he added.

Replying to another question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was a person specific political party and there was rift among its bigwigs.

The PML-N leadership had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly and established their properties and assets in abroad through corruption and money laundering.