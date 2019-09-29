Public awareness counted as tool to control rising 'Heart Patients' : Cardiologist says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Executive director of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Dr Professor Nadeem Qamar Sunday on World Heart Day called for creating awareness among people in Pakistan through the print and electronic media regarding risk factors including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, smoking and high cholesterol should be regularly aired, broadcast and printed.

Senior cardiologists while talking to private news channel advised public to cook and eat more healthily, to exercise more often and encourage their children to be more active, to say no to smoking and help loved ones keep their hearts healthy and beating.

Every year September 29 is celebrated as World Heart Day, he said adding, the day is aimed to create a heart friendly environment on earth.

World Heart Day is a vital global platform that they, as well as our members and supporters, could use to raise awareness and encourage individuals, families, communities and governments to take action now.

He stressed that physical activities have to be encouraged among the young generation in their busy life to avoid abdominal obesity and heart attacks.

He warned the number of heart patients was rising world-wide including Pakistan due to high blood pressure or coronary heart disease and diabetes may face serious complications if they do not take extra care.

Cardiac expert urged for raising awareness about the burden of hypertension and heart failure and its impact on lives of patients in present society.

He suggested they need to join hands with public, general physicians and policymakers in our efforts to promote health education especially related to heart diseases in Pakistan.

He advised to adopt the habit of routine physical activities like walk and exercise for maintaining good health and for reducing chances of disease, disability and premature mortality due to heart diseases.

"Public should have a balanced diet. They should increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, pulses, whole grains, nuts, limit the intake of sugar, limit salt consumption from all sources, and ensure that salt is iodised," he added.

"People must get heart checkups regularly to avoid heart disease and maintain their blood-cholesterol level", he said.

If a patient has diabetes, high blood pressure, a smoking habit, or is obese, they are at high risk, and should immediately change their lifestyle," he recommended.