Public Awareness For 'Wildlife Protection Against Trash Pollution' Stressed

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:14 PM

WWF-Pakistan's Technical Advisor Muhammad Moazzam Khan Tuesday stressed the need for creating more awareness among people about wildlife-related issues in order to protect endangered animals and plants from waste pollution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :WWF-Pakistan's Technical Advisor Muhammad Moazzam Khan Tuesday stressed the need for creating more awareness among people about wildlife-related issues in order to protect endangered animals and plants from waste pollution.

In connection with 'World wildlife day' talking to private news channel, he urged public to come forward and join hands with the government and concerned departments for the protection of wildlife and judiciously utilize natural resources.

He said World Wildlife Day was observed on March 3 each year to sensitize masses about threatened flora and fauna and work out effective ways to fight against wildlife crime.

This year world wildlife day was observed on March 3, 2020 with the theme 'Sustaining all life on Earth', which includes all animal and plant species as well as the livelihoods of people, those living closest to nature.

He said WWF has adopted measures to protect, conserve and manage wildlife through protected areas, community participation program, rehabilitation of endangered species, enforcement of law and awareness programme.

Trash can travel throughout the world's rivers and oceans, accumulating on beaches and within gyres, he said, adding, this debris harms physical habitats, transports chemical pollutants, threatens aquatic life, and interferes with human uses of river, marine and coastal environments.

He also emphasized the need to engage and enable youngsters and students to play a proactive role in creating awareness about conservation of wild species facing various threats and minimize the in-country illegal trade of wildlife.

He suggested that youth should interact with relevant departments and organizations and organize campaigns to tackle this issue on various forums.

He explained that birds, mammals, and reptiles can be injured or killed by the trash we throw away wherethe problem is growing every day, especially because some types of litter do not readily disintegrate and therefore remain in the environment as a threat for decades.

