Public Awareness Imperative To Overcome Social Inequalities: Dr Izhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Public awareness about human rights is imperative to overcome social inequalities in addition to creating prejudice-free society as well as introducing new avenues of progress and prosperity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Public awareness about human rights is imperative to overcome social inequalities in addition to creating prejudice-free society as well as introducing new avenues of progress and prosperity.

This was stated by Dr Izhar Ahmad Khan Chairman Department of Rural Sociology University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) while addressing the awareness session on "Human Rights" jointly organized by Department of Rural Sociology UAF and Ministry of Human Rights at New Senate Hall UAF here on Monday.

He said that it was essential to raise public awareness about human rights' laws that were well protected in the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that forced marriage, honor killing, depriving women of their inheritance rights and violence against females were matters of grave concern for which 'we have to make collaborative efforts to free the society from such social inequalities'.

Director International Cooperation Ministry of Human Rights Shehzad Ahmed Khan said that his ministry strived hard for a society in which people lived in equality, dignity and freedom with complete protection of fundamental rights without any discrimination.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to create awareness among the people about human rights so that justice could be provided to all and sundry.

Assistant Director International Cooperation Ministry of Human Rights Adeel Akbar and Dr. Naveed Farah from Rural Sociology UAF also spoke on the occasion.

