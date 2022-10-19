Public awareness must to prevent dengue larvae, says secretary housing

Secretary Housing South Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Asif on Wednesday directed officials concerned to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign for prevention of dengue larvae spread

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Asif on Wednesday directed officials concerned to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign for prevention of dengue larvae spread.

Presiding over a meeting of dengue surveillance team here, he said that arrangements on war footings were needed to control dengue larvae in the district. He directed officials to launch awareness campaign for masses through displaying panaflex of preventive measures at parks and other public places. He said that pamphlets should also be distributed at all government and private offices.

Chaudhry Asif said that dengue cases were decreasing by each passing day due to stringent control maintained so far and ordered to continue the strategy. He directed dengue larvae surveillance teams to monitor every nook and corner of the district adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that dengue preventive standard operating procedure (SoP) must be implemented at any cost.

Assistant commissioners and officers from all concerned departments were also present in the meeting.