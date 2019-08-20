UrduPoint.com
Public awareness needed to avoid stomach related illnesses after Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Specialist gastroenterologist Tuesday warned that slaughtered red meat should not be stored in refrigerators for more than 10 days as doctors receive scores of stomach and other illnesses after Eid-ul Azha due to high consumption of red meat that are causing cardiac problems for citizens.

Gastroenterologist Dr Zia Subhan talking to private news channel said, there is need of creating awareness among general public on health issues related to digestive system and general public should be informed of benefits of adopting good dietary habits.

In order to avoid risk of heart, blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and gastroenteritis diseases, Dr suggest not eating stored meat.

He added , slaughtered meat should properly be cleaned with fresh water before cooking because the unproperly-cleaned meat is harmful for the health.

He also recommended that meat of the slaughtered animal be left for at least four-six hours and then cooked as cooking immediately leads to indigestion as some time is required for biological changes.

Dr Zia said like every year, this year also a large number of cardiac and stomach patients are registering after the time of Eid ul Azha suffering due to high consumption of red meat.

He further explained that eating too much of leftover food can be harmful for health, adding, make sure that you eat them within that time.

If the food is kept for a longer time and then consumed it could lose its nutritional value.

He added, it could lead to some problems like food poisoning or indigestion. Also, if you think you will not be able to eat leftovers within three to four days, freezing them right after they are cooked is a better option.

Expert suggested , whenever citizens buy uncooked food like raw vegetables and fruits or chicken and meat or even cottage cheese make sure that you wash the food properly. Ensure that you clean the food properly before keeping in the fridge.

Red meat contains numerous vitamins and minerals that are essential for a healthful, balanced diet, he added.

Many types of bacteria can grow on animal products, so it's important to safely handle and store all types of meat, he stressed.

It's a fact that if you are eating much more than your regular routine, the simple way to get digest your food properly is drink plenty of water, he said, adding, that keeps your stomach healthy.

He said half-frozen meat could cause diarrhea and suggested that people should cook the meat again after freezing.

Dr also advised that people should use lots of yogurt and fruits along with meat.

Excessive consumption of meat whether it is mutton or beef is harmful for both healthy persons and chronic patients, he added.

