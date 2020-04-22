UrduPoint.com
Public Awareness Of COVID-19 Universal In Pakistan: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:57 PM

The public awareness of COVID-19 is now universal in Pakistan, showing a 24% increase since February, an Ipsos survey and snap poll reveals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The public awareness of COVID-19 is now universal in Pakistan, showing a 24% increase since February, an Ipsos survey and snap poll reveals.

According to some key findings pertaining to economic, social, religious and domestic implications of the latest wave of coronavirus, of Ipsos Tracker and Snap Poll conducted in the third week of April, from 1000+ adult Pakistanis representing all urban and rural areas of the country, washing hands and wearing masks were most adopted precautionary measures by the people to minimize risk of infection but a sizable majority (56%) still were not avoiding crowded places.

Seven in 10 Pakistanis claimed that there was a partial lockdown in their residential areas. Sindh seemed to have the most effective lockdown while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reporting the highest (8%) "no lockdown".

The social media was not considered as reliable when compared to conventional sources of information.

About eight in 10 Pakistanis felt that public confidence in doctors, nurses and medical staff had increased.

One in four Pakistanis (73%) witnessed the people suffering from lack of food in their neighbourhoods.

One in two Pakistanis (51%) feared losing jobs in next six months. Only one in four (25%) knew someone who had received Rs 12,000 under the Ehsaas Programme.

Only one in 25 Pakistanis (4%) said they were approached by elected representatives during the COVID-19 crisis. Local bodies members seemed twice as more active than MNAs/MPAs.

Two in three Pakistanis were self-sufficient in their food needs while 9% were seeking some formal relief. One in two Pakistanis believed that the lockdown had led to increase in fights between married couples. Issue seemed more profound in illiterate and larger familiesJust over half of Pakistanis believed that children were being subjected to more maltreatment by parents during the lockdown.

Eight in ten Pakistanis believed that Tarawih prayers the Ramazan should be offered just as before while they were divided in equal halves on offering Eid prayers at their homes or otherwise. Two in three Pakistanis were ready to forego traditional hugging at Eid.

