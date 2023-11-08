Open Menu

Public Awareness, Technological Innovations For Farmers Are Key Strategies To Tackle 'environmental Challenges': Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Minister for Environment, Planning and Forests Bilal Afzal on Wednesday stressed that public awareness, comprehensive approach, technological innovations for farmers, better fuel quality and laws are needed to tackle environmental problems in the country.

Talking to a ptv news channel about the current issue of smog in Punjab, he explained that the current government is showing seriousness and taking substantial steps to tackle pollution across the province.

He said that a campaign is also being run on social media to create more awareness about the environmental damage caused by burning solid waste and the effects of crop burning.

He said that smog is being generated in India due to the burning of waste in rice factories and increase in air pollution, adding that Pakistan is using its diplomatic channels and urged the Indian government to ensure that the crops Stop burning which is causing smog in the winter season.

He said that both India and Pakistan should recognize the imperative nature of tackling the challenge of crop residue burning, adding that Pakistani farmers are very aware of the problem but crop burning is still alive in India.

He said in Pakistan we are introducing our financial assistance programs and subsidies for machinery aiming to encourage farmers to adopt modern practices.

Responding to a query, he replied that the Punjab government has declared a health and environmental emergency and directed authorities to devise a comprehensive plan to combat the issue.

To control the smog, we had imposed a ban on crop residue burning, strict penalties for violations and asked farmers to use modern harvesting technologies to discourage stubble burning, he added.

The lack of awareness among farmers, limited access to the latest machinery, and adherence to traditional practices were posing hindrances to progress, he mentioned.

Replying to another query, he said tree plantation is another responsibility of any individual rather everyone should come forward and take part in the noble cause of tree plantation as trees have a positive impact on the environment.

He hoped that the next government would also take the issue of the environment seriously and would adopt long-term policies to overcome the challenges.

Talking about the small lockdown in Punjab, he said the Punjab government has also declared a smart lockdown in seven districts to tackle the escalating air pollution levels and an alarming increase in Conjunctivitis cases.

"The spread of Conjunctivitis/Pink Eye due to bacterial or viral infection, smoke, dust, or chemical exposure is increasing day by day, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health," he added.

