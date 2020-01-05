UrduPoint.com
Public Awareness Urged For Saving Lives In Emergency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Public awareness urged for saving lives in emergency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Sardar Mohammad Alfreed Zafar has said that saving lives was the first priority of doctors and medical staff, but awareness must be created among the public so that they could save lives without wasting time in cases of emergency.

He stressed training for volunteers to restore breathing in a sudden heart attack or unconsciousness. He said that people should come forward and get training to fulfil their duties.

He was addressing as patron-in-chief of the 'Hands-on Training Workshop', organised by the Surgical Unit-II of the Lahore General Hospital.

Associate Professor Dr Amana Javed was the course director at the workshop while the head of Surgical Unit-II Department Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal was patron of the workshop, who highlighted the usefulness of the workshop.

Prof Khalid Bashir, Dr Ajmal Farooq, Dr Shabbir Chaudhry, Dr Ahmed Naeem, Dr Falik Malik, Dr Neelam Wajid, Dr Basharat Nazir, Dr Sidra Jawad and Dr Hafiz Mohammad Imran also participated in the workshop.

Talking to the media, Principal Prof Sardar Muhammad Alfreed Zafar said that the special training provided doctors, nurses and paramedical staff with an opportunity to learn more.

He said that more such training workshops would be organised in order to create awareness among people to save lives in emergency cases.

