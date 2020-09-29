Public awareness walk held on 'World Heart Day'

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Mahar Medical College, Sukkur has organized an awareness walk in connection with 'World Heart Day' on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued here, the walk was organized in two phases keeping in view the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the district administration to contain the coronavirus spread.

In first phase, the walk held at the College campus starting from with the General OPD and was culminated at Sukkur Press Club.

Principal Mahar Medical College Dr Aftab Soomro and others spoke on the occasion.

While in the second phase, the walk started from the Mahar Medical College Hospital and ended at Mahar Medical College, where Medical Superintendent, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani and others spoke.