UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Awareness Walk Held On 'World Heart Day'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

Public awareness walk held on 'World Heart Day'

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Mahar Medical College, Sukkur has organized an awareness walk in connection with 'World Heart Day' on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued here, the walk was organized in two phases keeping in view the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the district administration to contain the coronavirus spread.

In first phase, the walk held at the College campus starting from with the General OPD and was culminated at Sukkur Press Club.

Principal Mahar Medical College Dr Aftab Soomro and others spoke on the occasion.

While in the second phase, the walk started from the Mahar Medical College Hospital and ended at Mahar Medical College, where Medical Superintendent, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani and others spoke.

Related Topics

World Sukkur From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the ..

29 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before accountabil ..

48 minutes ago

One million COVID-19 deaths ‘an agonising milest ..

1 hour ago

PM to address Financing for Development summit tod ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.