Public Beating Heat With Sugarcane Juice Ahead Of Summer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Public beating heat with sugarcane juice ahead of Summer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :As the summer season approaches across the country, roadside vendors and shopkeepers selling 'fresh sugarcane juice' have been making brisk business where motorists, as well as pedestrians, throng stalls in large numbers throughout the day.

"Sugarcane juice is undoubtedly one of the best ways to quench your thirst and beat the summer heat," said a report aired by a private news channel.

The stall holders are witnessing an increased rush of customers as the rising temperature has forced people to look for chilled drinks for relief in the sweltering hot season.

"Juices made of sugarcane are regarded as effective in beating the heat," said a pedestrian, Imran while having a glass of juice at a vendor in G-9 Markaz.

"Several families take parcels as this is the drink which kills the thirst," said a vendor selling juice at F-10 Markaz.

"No doubt this traditional drink of fresh sugarcane juice is cheaper than most other fresh fruit juices, said Iqra, a student buying juice at the cart.

Another vendor also claimed that he expected good business in the coming days.

"My kids like sugarcane juice because it is refreshing during the summer," said a customer, adding, "We always prefer it to soft drinks and other fresh juices".

"This is one of the best seasonal businesses which helps us to make good profit with a small amount of investment," said a vendor at Jinnah Super Market.

