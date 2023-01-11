'Public bodies bound to disclose all basic information under RTI Act'

Public bodies are bound to disclose all basic information under section 4 of Right to Information Act through the official website for the convenience of the citizens, said Chief Information Commissioner Punjab Mehboob Qadir Shah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Public bodies are bound to disclose all basic information under section 4 of Right to Information Act through the official website for the convenience of the citizens, said Chief Information Commissioner Punjab Mehboob Qadir Shah.

He was addressing a seminar on Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013 arranged by the Department of Public Relations and Publications, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at New Senate Hall here on Wednesday.

He said that the Right to Information (RTI) is a fundamental right of every citizen and RTI Act protects the basic right of the common man and helps make a path for the social development and reforms.

He said that the RTI Act is actually the spirit of real democracy and Freedom of Information Act is a precursor to transparency.

He said that to ensure transparency in day to day government affairs, the law bestows a common man to enquire about information from government functionaries and it does not conceal any information from the public. He also stressed the need of proper awareness regarding the Act for better understanding of the common man.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif called for creating self-accountability in our lives to find success.

He said that the university believes in the transparency and under the dynamic leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the UAF has been tremendous achievements and it is ranked among 100 top universities of the globe.