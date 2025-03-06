Public Call H-9 Bazar Perpetual During Ramzan, A Big Facility
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The glory of Ramazan was witnessed everywhere, from streets to big hotels, where people gather for ‘Iftari.’ While on the other hand, cooking at the home during Ramazan has always been a challenge in respect of collecting suitable cooking items at affordable prices.
The most popular H-9 Bazar is always played an important role in fulfilling the public need, here the customer can find the quality product at a suitable price under the strict price monitoring system. Due to its significance, the H-9 bazaar sees a rise in activity. keeping in view the public demand, e authorities has allowed H-9 Bazaar to be opened daily during Ramzan.
The general public hailed this decision, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, and called it a big facility.
Sharjeel Arif, a resident of G-9 located near the Bazar, said, “It is very convenient for me to come here and buy stuff for Iftari at a discounted price.“
While some customers feel satisfaction over the rates of fruits and vegetables in the Bazar, Fatima Rasool, who came from I-8, said that I am satisfied with the prices offered on fruits as compared to the prices offered outside the bazaar, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.
Shopkeepers and vendors were also pleased with this move and called it a good source of earnings for them during the month.
Salman, a shopkeeper who sold vegetables and fruits at the bazaar, said that this move has provided us the opportunity to earn an extra amount during Ramzan.
While the management of the Bazar was also very active for the strict compliance of daily determine rates and prices of the commodities, and ensuring the availability of the quality goods.
Raja Asad, manager of H-9 Bazar, told APP that we are strictly monitoring the prices and never ever allowing anyone to charge extra under the disguise of Ramazan.
While talking about the operational activities of H-9 bazar during Ramazan, the manager said that we have allowed all stall owners to open their stalls for the delivery of maximum benefit to the customers.
Government scheme stuff can also be found in the bazaar, as the price of government support scheme sugar is Rs 130/- kg and easily available in H-9 Bazar. While rates of sugar without a government support scheme are 170/- kg, this shows the government's commitment to providing maximum relief during the holy month of Ramazan by using all means and sources.
The manager of Bazar said," The discounted rates of commodities and availability of necessary stuff usually attract customers on a daily basis."
The H-9 Bazar in Islamabad is a weekly marketplace that operates three days a week, on Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday during normal days, but for the maximum facilitation to the general public during the holy month of Ramazan. In other words, it’s a great place to find essential items at competitive prices. Everyone can shop for fresh fruits, vegetables, and other daily necessities.
