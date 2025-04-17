Open Menu

Public Complaint Promptly Addressed By AC Pasrur

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 08:59 PM

Following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Sidra Sattar took immediate action on public complaint

Yesterday, during the action against illegal encroachments, debris that fell on the road caused traffic congestion and water entering some houses.

As soon as the complaints were received, AC Pasrur Sidra Sattar reached the spot and personally supervised the debris removal operation and restored the flow of traffic.

The AC said that keeping in mind the public problems, immediate steps are taken so that the citizens do not have to worry anymore. The suffering of the public is unbearable, immediate resolution of every complaint is her top priority, said Sidra Sattar.

