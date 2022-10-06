UrduPoint.com

'Public Complaints Being Resolved On Priority Basis'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 07:11 PM

'Public complaints being resolved on priority basis'

Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Chairman Zubair Ahmed Khan Thursday said that public complaints were being redressed immediately to provide immediate relief to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Chairman Zubair Ahmed Khan Thursday said that public complaints were being redressed immediately to provide immediate relief to people.

In a statement issued here, he said that efforts were being made to deal with the requests received in the complaint cell as soon as possible, adding that proceedings on complaints have been expedited.

He said that the Punjab chief minister made a comprehensive plan of action to redress the grievances of the people.

The chairman said that entire online system from registration of complaints to redress would provide relief to the applicants, adding that requests regarding public grievances were being resolved within the time limit.

He said that immediate action was also being taken on complaints against occupation mafia and illegal housing societies.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab From Housing

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews arrangements of Ashra Shan-e-Rahma ..

Meeting reviews arrangements of Ashra Shan-e-Rahmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH)

1 minute ago
 Senate body for expediting process of fixing wheat ..

Senate body for expediting process of fixing wheat support price

1 minute ago
 Police arrests spouse over alleged killing of wife ..

Police arrests spouse over alleged killing of wife

3 minutes ago
 PFA discards 12,960 rotten eggs, 900kg substandard ..

PFA discards 12,960 rotten eggs, 900kg substandard skimmed milk

3 minutes ago
 Court returns PU illegal appointments reference to ..

Court returns PU illegal appointments reference to NAB

3 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Nursery Shooting in Thailand Reach ..

Death Toll From Nursery Shooting in Thailand Reaches 36 People - Local Officials

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.