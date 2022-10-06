'Public complaints being resolved on priority basis'

Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Chairman Zubair Ahmed Khan Thursday said that public complaints were being redressed immediately to provide immediate relief to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Chairman Zubair Ahmed Khan Thursday said that public complaints were being redressed immediately to provide immediate relief to people.

In a statement issued here, he said that efforts were being made to deal with the requests received in the complaint cell as soon as possible, adding that proceedings on complaints have been expedited.

He said that the Punjab chief minister made a comprehensive plan of action to redress the grievances of the people.

The chairman said that entire online system from registration of complaints to redress would provide relief to the applicants, adding that requests regarding public grievances were being resolved within the time limit.

He said that immediate action was also being taken on complaints against occupation mafia and illegal housing societies.