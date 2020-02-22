UrduPoint.com
Public Complaints Being Resolved Under CM's Open Door Policy: DC

Public complaints being resolved under CM's open door policy: DC

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulifqar Ali Saturday said that all possible resources were being utilized to resolve public complaints at their doorstep under CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar's open door policy.

Holding an open court alongwith District Police Officer Ahsan Saif Ullah here, the DC said that provincial government was taking different measures to facilitate masses at their door step. He directed officers of all concerned departments to visit fields instead of sitting in offices to resolve public complaints.

District Police Officer Ahsan Saif Ullah said that police department making all out efforts to provide friendly environment to public in police station in order to restore public trust on the department.

He urged citizens to contact him in case of any complaints against police officers.

The both officers received complaints against different departments and ordered to resolve the issues on immediate basis.

