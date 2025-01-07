Public complaints counter set up

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) On the instructions of Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Jahanzeb Awan, a control room was set up in the MC office to address citizen complaints regarding municipal services.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General/Acting CO Municipal Corporation Umar Farooq said that the complaints cell will work round the clock, seven days a week.The public can register their complaints on phone number- 9230530.

He said that a comprehensive plan was made to provide better municipal services to the citizens.

Later, he visited various branches of the Municipal Corporation office in detail and directed employees to perform their duties honestly and diligently.