Public complaints on food prices reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The district administration has taken effective measures to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi on Wednesday visited the price control desks aimed at preventing overcharging and reviewed public complaints.

During the visit, he also inspected various markets and took strict action against several vendors involved in overcharging, the unavailability of price lists, and the sale of substandard goods and imposed heavy fines on them.

He warned vendors to ensure the provision of standard goods at prescribed prices, or face further stringent measures.

Speaking on the occasion, he made it clear that actions against unfair profiteering and hoarding would continue, and price control measures would be further intensified to provide relief to the public.

