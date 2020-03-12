Public complaints to be addressed on priority : Chairman CM Punjab Complaint Cell, Ch Mahboob Alam Sindhu

Chairman CM Punjab Complaint Cell, Ch Mahboob Alam Sindhu heard public complaints about different departments at Commissioner Complex-II and issued orders for redressal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) -:Chairman CM Punjab Complaint Cell, Ch Mahboob Alam Sindhu heard public complaints about different departments at Commissioner Complex-II and issued orders for redressal.

Most of the complaints were about police department, irrigation, WASA and others.

Ch Mahboob Alam said that all public complaints would be redressed on priority basis and the officers concerned would be held accountable in case of failure to take remedial measures.

He said that PM Imran Khan was striving hard to weed out corruption from the society,adding policies were being made and implemented in this regard.

He asserted that PTI led government would overcome all the outstanding issues soon under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.