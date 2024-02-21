Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Wednesday said that public complaints would be redressed on top priority basis

During a meeting in her office here, she received complaints against the service of various departments and directed the respective officers to resolve the same on war-footing.

She said that the government was committed to improve performance of all departments so as to facilitate the masses at maximum extent. In this connection, the people could approach her office without any hesitation if they faced any problem in getting service of any department, she added.

She said that officers of all government departments were duty bound to listen to people’s problems sympathetically and take appropriate steps for resolving them without any delay.