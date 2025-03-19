Public Complaints To Be Resolved On Urgent Basis: MD WASA
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Aamer Aziz has directed the WASA officers to ensure redress of public complaints relating to water supply and sewerage operations on urgent basis.
In a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that WASA’s free helpline 1334 remained operational 24/7 and the people could contact them to get their complaints lodged anytime.
He assured that all complaints received through the helpline or any other platform would be attended immediately in addition to redressing the same on top priority basis.
He said that though WASA has limited resources, yet it would continue to provide high-quality water supply and drainage services to further strengthen public trust in the organization.
He said that a timeframe has been set for resolving complaints. He assured that all registered issues would be addressed within the stipulated period to enhance service delivery.
He said that WASA is supplying clean drinking water to its consumers twice a day and WASA staff is collecting samples of this water from various areas regularly.
These samples are analyzed in WASA’s state-of-the-art laboratory because findings of these analyses help WASA in formulating future strategies for improving water supply services, he added.
