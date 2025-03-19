Open Menu

Public Complaints To Be Resolved On Urgent Basis: MD WASA

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Public complaints to be resolved on urgent basis: MD WASA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Aamer Aziz has directed the WASA officers to ensure redress of public complaints relating to water supply and sewerage operations on urgent basis.

In a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that WASA’s free helpline 1334 remained operational 24/7 and the people could contact them to get their complaints lodged anytime.

He assured that all complaints received through the helpline or any other platform would be attended immediately in addition to redressing the same on top priority basis.

He said that though WASA has limited resources, yet it would continue to provide high-quality water supply and drainage services to further strengthen public trust in the organization.

He said that a timeframe has been set for resolving complaints. He assured that all registered issues would be addressed within the stipulated period to enhance service delivery.

He said that WASA is supplying clean drinking water to its consumers twice a day and WASA staff is collecting samples of this water from various areas regularly.

These samples are analyzed in WASA’s state-of-the-art laboratory because findings of these analyses help WASA in formulating future strategies for improving water supply services, he added.

Recent Stories

Establishment of a special overseas bench in the I ..

Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..

19 minutes ago
 Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI ..

Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..

58 minutes ago
 Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition ..

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025

3 hours ago
 UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

3 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 202 ..

Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before ..

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

3 hours ago
International Charity Organisation launches projec ..

International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..

3 hours ago
 World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

4 hours ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution

5 hours ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

5 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan